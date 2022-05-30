TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Makes New $14.61 Million Investment in Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,610,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 5.22% of Worldwide Webb Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $14,720,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,266,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,896,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WWAC remained flat at $$9.89 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86. Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $9.91.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others.

