TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Makes New $2.78 Million Investment in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $534,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 4th quarter valued at $2,762,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 4th quarter valued at $1,213,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the fourth quarter worth $7,538,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the fourth quarter worth $404,000.

CCTSU remained flat at $$9.97 during trading on Monday. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,564. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $10.61.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses pursuing opportunities in technology-based healthcare businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

