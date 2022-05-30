TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBNU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBNU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRBNU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forbion European Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $991,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,008,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $659,000.

Shares of Forbion European Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.98 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04. Forbion European Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $10.17.

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe.

