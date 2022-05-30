TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases New Shares in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the fourth quarter worth $1,022,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the fourth quarter worth $3,066,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the fourth quarter worth $1,527,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the fourth quarter worth $2,019,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the fourth quarter worth $511,000.

Shares of MCAAU stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,910. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

