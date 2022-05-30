TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Takes Position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,984,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000.

NASDAQ:USCTU traded up $10.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.07. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,829. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

