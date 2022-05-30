Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned 0.09% of Tetra Tech worth $7,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $52,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,480,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $135.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.01 and a 1 year high of $192.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 19.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTEK. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

