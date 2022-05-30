Textron (NYSE:TXT) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Get Textron alerts:

TXT opened at $66.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Textron has a 1 year low of $60.36 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.33%.

In other news, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $2,160,887.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $196,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.