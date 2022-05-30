TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the April 30th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TGVC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,000. TG Venture Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,299,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,891,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,820,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,559,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

