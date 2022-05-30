The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.67 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) will announce $18.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boeing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.78 billion and the lowest is $17.07 billion. Boeing reported sales of $17.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boeing will report full-year sales of $75.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.51 billion to $79.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $90.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $88.17 billion to $92.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boeing.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.10.

BA stock traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.23. The company had a trading volume of 316,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,135,612. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.96. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $258.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boeing (BA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.