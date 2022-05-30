The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 919,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,614 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Boeing worth $185,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Group Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Boeing by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $132.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.42 and its 200 day moving average is $188.96. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $258.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.10.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

