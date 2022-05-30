The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Short Interest Update

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the April 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:CWLPF traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,186. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. Caldwell Partners International has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It also offers retained executive search and Caldwell analytics solutions, and on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions, as well as professional search services.

