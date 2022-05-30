The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Short Interest Update

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the April 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS:CWLPF traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,186. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. Caldwell Partners International has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.35.
Caldwell Partners International Company Profile (Get Rating)
