The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,052 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,352,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,871,000 after purchasing an additional 279,110 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,233,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,552,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 954,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,892,000 after buying an additional 10,696 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 925,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,257,000 after buying an additional 111,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,854,000 after buying an additional 150,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.56. 9,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,349. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.79. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.19 and a twelve month high of $91.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 1.12.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DSGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a $83.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $78.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

