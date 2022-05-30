The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARZGY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €21.00 ($22.34) to €23.00 ($24.47) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from €21.00 ($22.34) to €20.00 ($21.28) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €19.00 ($20.21) to €18.00 ($19.15) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €23.40 ($24.89) to €22.60 ($24.04) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Assicurazioni Generali currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.85.

Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

