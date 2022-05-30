The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades AB Electrolux (publ) (OTC:ELRXF) to Hold

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTC:ELRXF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $142.00 target price on the stock.
ELRXF opened at $15.25 on Thursday. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $27.58.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AB Electrolux (publ) (ELRXF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.