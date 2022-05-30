The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades AB Electrolux (publ) (OTC:ELRXF) to Hold

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTC:ELRXF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $142.00 target price on the stock.

ELRXF opened at $15.25 on Thursday. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $27.58.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

