The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.57-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently commented on RMR. B. Riley raised their target price on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.85. 1,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,679. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $47.12. The company has a market cap of $939.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.40.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,107 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

