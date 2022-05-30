The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Down 32.7% in May

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the April 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts recently commented on SGPYY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.21) to GBX 880 ($11.07) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 835 ($10.51) to GBX 720 ($9.06) in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 838 ($10.54) to GBX 733 ($9.22) in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($9.06) to GBX 730 ($9.19) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $661.63.

Shares of SGPYY stock opened at $33.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $31.88 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average is $39.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%.

About The Sage Group (Get Rating)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

