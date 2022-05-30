The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Raised by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,995 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in TJX Companies by 904.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies stock opened at $64.59 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

