Third Security LLC Cuts Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Third Security LLC reduced its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,152 shares during the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics makes up 1.9% of Third Security LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Third Security LLC owned 0.11% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,784,000. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,064,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,445,000 after buying an additional 637,303 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,191,000 after buying an additional 497,705 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,149,000 after buying an additional 456,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,929,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HALO. SVB Leerink began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

NASDAQ HALO traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.30. The company had a trading volume of 58,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,078. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $48.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 132.71% and a net margin of 92.23%. The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.