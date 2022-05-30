ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.09.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ThredUp from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on ThredUp from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $98,801.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of ThredUp stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 50,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $31.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89.
ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.
ThredUp Company Profile (Get Rating)
ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ThredUp (TDUP)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.