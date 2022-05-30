ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.09.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ThredUp from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on ThredUp from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $98,801.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in ThredUp by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 50,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 33,014 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 87,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 30,003 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 96,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 710.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,134,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,375 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ThredUp stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 50,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $31.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

