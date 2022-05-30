Thunder Token Trading Up 7.9% This Week (TT)

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a market cap of $68.42 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008738 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00156933 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000058 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000260 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Thunder Token

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars.

