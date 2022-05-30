Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC Sells 25,800 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden Sports comprises 4.9% of Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSGS. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 23.0% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 104,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,362,000 after buying an additional 19,485 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,757. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.06. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $151.28 and a 1-year high of $203.37.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $337.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.95 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSGS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

