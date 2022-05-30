Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Maxim Group

Maxim Group downgraded shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They set a hold rating for the company.
TTNP stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
