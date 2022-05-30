Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Maxim Group

Maxim Group downgraded shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They set a hold rating for the company.

TTNP stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TTNP Get Rating ) by 1,058,500.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

