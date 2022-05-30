TokenPocket (TPT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.23 Million

TokenPocket (TPT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. TokenPocket has a total market cap of $30.57 million and $2.23 million worth of TokenPocket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPocket coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TokenPocket has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 334% against the dollar and now trades at $10,435.50 or 0.35533166 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.94 or 0.00500347 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033861 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008904 BTC.

TokenPocket Profile

TokenPocket’s total supply is 3,466,457,400 coins. TokenPocket’s official website is www.tokenpocket.pro . TokenPocket’s official Twitter account is @TokenPocket_TP

