Toople (LON:TOOP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Toople Plc (LON:TOOP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 18500001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,571.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Toople Company Profile (LON:TOOP)

Toople Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband and telephony solutions to small and medium sized businesses in the United Kingdom. It offers cloud based telephony services or Voice over Internet Protocol telephony; broadband over copper, Ethernet first mile, SIM, and Ethernet data and mobile services.

