TopBidder (BID) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,409.00

TopBidder (BID) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. TopBidder has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $1,409.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TopBidder coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000558 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TopBidder has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TopBidder

TopBidder (BID) is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

TopBidder Coin Trading

