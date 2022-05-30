TotalEnergies (LON:TTE) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.48

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 57.48 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 54.98 ($0.69), with a volume of 3097870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.18 ($0.69).

The firm has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 48.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a €0.69 ($0.73) dividend. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.47%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.93%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

