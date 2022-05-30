TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

TA opened at C$14.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$10.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.96.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$610.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.20.

In related news, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 84,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total value of C$1,200,991.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$964,837.51. Also, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 103,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.01, for a total transaction of C$1,444,618.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$945,229.24.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

