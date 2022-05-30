Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) vs. VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Head-To-Head Survey

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) and VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Transphorm has a beta of -1.3, meaning that its share price is 230% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIA optronics has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Transphorm and VIA optronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $24.05 million 12.09 -$10.67 million ($0.20) -27.25 VIA optronics $213.92 million 0.26 -$13.91 million ($0.63) -3.89

Transphorm has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VIA optronics. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VIA optronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Transphorm and VIA optronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 0 2 0 3.00 VIA optronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Transphorm currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.49%. VIA optronics has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 471.43%. Given VIA optronics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VIA optronics is more favorable than Transphorm.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.4% of VIA optronics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Transphorm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Transphorm and VIA optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm -42.56% N/A -38.06% VIA optronics -6.78% -16.42% -7.63%

Summary

VIA optronics beats Transphorm on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transphorm (Get Rating)

Transphorm, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles. The company offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. Transphorm, Inc. headquartered in Goleta, California.

About VIA optronics (Get Rating)

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

