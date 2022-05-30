TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Short Interest Up 80.0% in May

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $26.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.72.

