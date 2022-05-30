Treat DAO (TREAT) Reaches Market Cap of $4.58 Million

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on major exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 90.6% against the dollar and now trades at $754.90 or 0.02385605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.43 or 0.00443792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00033470 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008257 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.