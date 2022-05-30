TrustSwap (SWAP) Hits Market Capitalization of $35.36 Million

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $35.36 million and $348,130.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,570,164 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

