TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.09) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TTG. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.40) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.52) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 287 ($3.61).

LON TTG opened at GBX 197.80 ($2.49) on Thursday. TT Electronics has a one year low of GBX 164.28 ($2.07) and a one year high of GBX 296.50 ($3.73). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 193.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 220.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £348.73 million and a PE ratio of 27.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. TT Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 0.90%.

In related news, insider Warren Tucker sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.55), for a total value of £76,125 ($95,790.86). Also, insider Richard Tyson sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.53), for a total transaction of £79,401.03 ($99,913.21).

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

