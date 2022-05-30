Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Receives $27.58 Average PT from Brokerages

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.58.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRQ. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRQ. Georgetown University purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,704,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $16,024,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 964.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 705,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,185,000 after buying an additional 639,400 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $6,909,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter worth about $12,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.
Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $402.65 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 30.50%.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
