Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $456.17 Million

Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) will announce $456.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $461.06 million and the lowest is $448.50 million. Tyler Technologies posted sales of $405.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.69.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 7,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,855,000 after buying an additional 29,339 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $413,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TYL traded up $11.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $362.48. 13,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,046. The company has a fifty day moving average of $393.47 and a 200 day moving average of $449.03. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $327.97 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

