Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $456.17 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) will post $456.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $448.50 million to $461.06 million. Tyler Technologies reported sales of $405.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.69.

NYSE:TYL traded up $11.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $362.48. 13,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,046. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $327.97 and a one year high of $557.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 93.42 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $5,532,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

