U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $52.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.68 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

