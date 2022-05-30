Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up 8.2% of Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

UBER stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.67. 1,464,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,726,539. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average is $35.09.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.