Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDU)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMLDU. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $676,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,985,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EMLDU remained flat at $$9.95 during trading on Monday. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.96.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

