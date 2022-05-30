Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 149,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of Healthcare Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HCCC. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Healthcare Capital by 1,223.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,323,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,082 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the third quarter valued at about $7,551,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,874,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the third quarter valued at about $3,385,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Capital by 177.1% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 522,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 334,019 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTCMKTS HCCC traded up $1.24 on Monday, hitting $12.74. 376,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,825. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

