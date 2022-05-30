Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,325,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education makes up approximately 2.8% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $9,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Barnes & Noble Education stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,761. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $130.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.28.

Barnes & Noble Education ( NYSE:BNED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter.

BNED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Barnes & Noble Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director Zachary Levenick acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $108,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Golden acquired 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $90,346.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 113,035 shares of company stock worth $436,621 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education (Get Rating)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.