Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Purchases 40,000 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. ODP makes up approximately 1.7% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of ODP worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 26.8% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 628,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,222,000 after purchasing an additional 132,550 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ODP by 15.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 579,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after buying an additional 79,426 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in ODP by 24.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in ODP by 69.6% in the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 470,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after buying an additional 192,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ODP in the third quarter valued at $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

ODP traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.81. The stock had a trading volume of 37,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,374. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

In other ODP news, EVP John Gannfors sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $552,351.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

