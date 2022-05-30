Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,012,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,024,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,515,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,458,000.

NASDAQ IOACU remained flat at $$10.05 on Monday. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,276. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $10.17.

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

