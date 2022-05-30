Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 306,918 Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 306,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000. Longview Acquisition Corp. II comprises approximately 1.0% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LGV. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $5,504,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 65.2% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 188,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 74,348 shares during the period. Fortress Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 241.8% during the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 312,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 221,282 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $1,475,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $5,475,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LGV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.77. 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,493. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector.

