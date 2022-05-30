Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Takes $242,000 Position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USCTU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 4th quarter worth about $510,000.

Get TKB Critical Technologies 1 alerts:

TKB Critical Technologies 1 stock traded up $10.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.07. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,829. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TKB Critical Technologies 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKB Critical Technologies 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.