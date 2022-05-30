Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Takes $345,000 Position in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEAE. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $985,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,448,000. 43.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AltEnergy Acquisition alerts:

AEAE stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.91. 409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,034. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94.

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.