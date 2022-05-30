Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €32.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.04) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($21.81) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.68) price objective on Uniper in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($21.28) price target on Uniper in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.53) target price on Uniper in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Get Uniper alerts:

ETR:UN01 opened at €24.58 ($26.15) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of €32.13. Uniper has a 12-month low of €16.05 ($17.07) and a 12-month high of €42.45 ($45.16). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.