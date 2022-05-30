Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

UNM traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.58. 102,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,992. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.62. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $251,144.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,936.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,453 shares of company stock worth $3,365,621 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 119,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Unum Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

