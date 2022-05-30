Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. Upland Software reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 19.68%. Upland Software’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth about $50,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,025,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,666,000 after acquiring an additional 517,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,891,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,314,000 after acquiring an additional 33,898 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,185,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after acquiring an additional 58,380 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,105,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UPLD traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.23. 16,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $414.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.76. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $42.52.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

