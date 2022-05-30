Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Posted by on May 30th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLDGet Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. Upland Software reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 19.68%. Upland Software’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth about $50,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,025,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,666,000 after acquiring an additional 517,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,891,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,314,000 after acquiring an additional 33,898 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,185,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after acquiring an additional 58,380 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,105,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UPLD traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.23. 16,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $414.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.76. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $42.52.

About Upland Software (Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.