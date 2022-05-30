Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,367,000 after acquiring an additional 533,829 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,987,000. VPR Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,235,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 424,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after buying an additional 296,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,881,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,759,000 after buying an additional 279,403 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG traded up $2.85 on Monday, reaching $154.80. The company had a trading volume of 66,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,328. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.72 and a 200-day moving average of $161.27. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $142.68 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.