Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Acquired by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $17,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 36,141 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,603 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000.

ESGV stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.70. The stock had a trading volume of 26,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,359. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.26. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $66.54 and a 1-year high of $88.85.

